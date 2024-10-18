Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 2,082,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

