WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $99.14 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.