Well Done LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 169,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,227. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

