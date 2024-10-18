Well Done LLC Buys 24,196 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 173.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WPM traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

