Well Done LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 839.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,956 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

