Well Done LLC Purchases New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,850,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

