Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 12,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,755. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

