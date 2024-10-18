Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.70 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

