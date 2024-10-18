Well Done LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $174.07. 824,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

