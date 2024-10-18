What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for OKUR Q1 Earnings?

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OnKure Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKUR. Oppenheimer started coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OKUR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $86.70.
OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
