What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Crescent Energy Q4 Earnings?

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYFree Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.64 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 153,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.