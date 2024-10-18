What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Crescent Energy Q4 Earnings?

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.64 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 153,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

