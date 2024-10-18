What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for JNJ FY2027 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.71. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2028 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.