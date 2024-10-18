What is Raymond James’ Estimate for STERIS’ FY2024 Earnings?

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$231.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.20 million.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.