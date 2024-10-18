What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Rubrik FY2025 Earnings?

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rubrik in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubrik’s current full-year earnings is ($7.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rubrik’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. CIBC upped their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,803 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,665,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

