What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AT&T FY2026 Earnings?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $240,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

