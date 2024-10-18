Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 34.60

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.60 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.70) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,980.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,012.87. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,723 ($35.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($48.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

