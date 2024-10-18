William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 607.80 and a beta of -0.04. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.