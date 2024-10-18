Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Raises Dividend to $8.40 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 8.40 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years. Winmark has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $382.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 12 month low of $330.25 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50.

Insider Activity at Winmark

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.