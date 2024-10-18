Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Winmark Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.50.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

