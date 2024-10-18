Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 2,502,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,655,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 24.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.