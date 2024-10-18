Wormhole (W) Tops One Day Volume of $53.17 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Wormhole has a market cap of $745.18 million and approximately $53.17 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,688,711,334 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2893083 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $59,473,813.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

