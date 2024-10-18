Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

