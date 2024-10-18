Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Ximen Mining Trading Up 20.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.52.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
