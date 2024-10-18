XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.94. XPeng shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3,899,700 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

