XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $49,448.45 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

