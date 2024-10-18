YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

YaSheng Group Trading Up 0.2 %

YaSheng Group stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. YaSheng Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

