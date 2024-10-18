Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

