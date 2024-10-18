Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for FOLD Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

