ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,512.95

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $500,512.95 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00052623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

