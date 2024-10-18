Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZURA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 22.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.