ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $303.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $305.54.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.