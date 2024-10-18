ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,159 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $95.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

