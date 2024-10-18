ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 107.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of GMS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

