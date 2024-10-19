0x Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $287.16 million and $18.32 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

