25,000 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in First BanCorp. by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 603,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $164,799.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.