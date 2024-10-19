250,343 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

