30,007 Shares in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Gencor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

