3,348 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

