4,067 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $91.49 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

