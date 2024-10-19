41,988 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

