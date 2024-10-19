4,532 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

