5,109 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

