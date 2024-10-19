5,334 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.45 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

