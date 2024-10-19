5,560 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $424,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 45.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 358,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

