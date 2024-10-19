585 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

