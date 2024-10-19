Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $415.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

