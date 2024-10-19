Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

Shares of NOW opened at $921.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $874.61 and its 200 day moving average is $791.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

