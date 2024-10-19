Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

