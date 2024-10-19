Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

