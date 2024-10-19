Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

PSX opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.